AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AHCO is 73.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AHCO on December 28, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

AHCO) stock’s latest price update

AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ: AHCO)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.27 in comparison to its previous close of 7.08, however, the company has experienced a -8.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-12-19 that PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) (“AdaptHealth” or the “Company”), a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services, announced today that they will participate in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, being held in San Francisco, on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, including a presentation at 5:15pm PT. The webcast link and related presentation m.

AHCO’s Market Performance

AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) has experienced a -8.66% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -17.96% drop in the past month, and a -18.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.00% for AHCO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.43% for AHCO’s stock, with a -32.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AHCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AHCO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AHCO by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AHCO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6.50 based on the research report published on November 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AHCO Trading at -9.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.71%, as shares sank -18.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHCO fell by -8.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.01. In addition, AdaptHealth Corp saw -62.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AHCO starting from Williams David Solomon III, who sale 2,255 shares at the price of $9.30 back on Dec 04. After this action, Williams David Solomon III now owns 29,779 shares of AdaptHealth Corp, valued at $20,972 using the latest closing price.

SkyKnight Aero Holdings, LLC, the Director of AdaptHealth Corp, sale 137,787 shares at $14.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that SkyKnight Aero Holdings, LLC is holding 2,815,117 shares at $1,931,085 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AHCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.61 for the present operating margin

+11.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for AdaptHealth Corp stands at +2.33. The total capital return value is set at 4.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.58. Equity return is now at value -22.10, with -8.62 for asset returns.

Based on AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO), the company’s capital structure generated 108.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.98. Total debt to assets is 43.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.