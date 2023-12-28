Adamas One Corp (JEWL) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Adamas One Corp (JEWL) has gone up by 13.53% for the week, with a 6.75% rise in the past month and a -25.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.55% for JEWL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.54% for JEWL’s stock, with a -32.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Adamas One Corp (NASDAQ: JEWL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for JEWL is also noteworthy at 2.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for JEWL is 13.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.40% of that float. The average trading volume of JEWL on December 28, 2023 was 143.32K shares.

JEWL) stock’s latest price update

Adamas One Corp (NASDAQ: JEWL)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.46 in comparison to its previous close of 0.64, however, the company has experienced a 13.53% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-09 that Adamas One Corp has announced the formation of its new wholly owned subsidiary, Adamas Technologies, which will be responsible for research & development, partnerships, and deployment of lab-grown diamond-based solutions for the technology industry. The lab-grown diamond manufacturer said lab-grown diamonds’ thermal conductivity and durability make them ideal for use in semiconductor devices in the industrial and technology sectors, with properties that are expected to increase efficiency and speed of leading-edge circuitry.

JEWL Trading at 3.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JEWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.05%, as shares surge +11.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JEWL rose by +13.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5220. In addition, Adamas One Corp saw -81.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JEWL starting from Grdina John, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $2.51 back on Jan 26. After this action, Grdina John now owns 6,759,458 shares of Adamas One Corp, valued at $50,156 using the latest closing price.

Grdina John, the President and CEO of Adamas One Corp, purchase 40,000 shares at $2.67 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that Grdina John is holding 6,739,458 shares at $106,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JEWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-499.62 for the present operating margin

-235.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adamas One Corp stands at -618.79.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

In summary, Adamas One Corp (JEWL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.