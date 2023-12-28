Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (ATNM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX: ATNM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.17 compared to its previous closing price of 5.75. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-03 that Actinium Pharmaceuticals continues to make progress with their radiolabelled CD45 antibody Iomab-B, which has potential beyond market expectations. The main pipeline update is the presentation of findings in patients with TP53 mutation, showing improved overall survival with Iomab-B. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a relatively stable position with $83 million in cash and 6 more quarters of cash on hand, but may need to tie a BLA submission with a public offering.

Is It Worth Investing in Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX: ATNM) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ATNM is at 0.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ATNM is 26.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.73% of that float. The average trading volume for ATNM on December 28, 2023 was 198.91K shares.

ATNM’s Market Performance

ATNM’s stock has seen a 9.09% increase for the week, with a 23.65% rise in the past month and a -14.56% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.00% for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.44% for ATNM’s stock, with a -24.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATNM stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for ATNM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATNM in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $11.60 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATNM Trading at 5.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.32%, as shares surge +31.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATNM rose by +9.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.02. In addition, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -50.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATNM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3677.85 for the present operating margin

+24.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -3550.22. The total capital return value is set at -47.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.47. Equity return is now at value -87.32, with -48.74 for asset returns.

Based on Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (ATNM), the company’s capital structure generated 3.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.74. Total debt to assets is 2.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (ATNM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.