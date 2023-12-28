Actelis Networks Inc (ASNS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Actelis Networks Inc (NASDAQ: ASNS) has increased by 9.17 when compared to last closing price of 1.09. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-21 that While the stock market has been pretty solid in 2023, it’s been a mixed bag for telecom stocks. Some of the major exchange-traded funds that track telecom stocks are even in the red, so you know there are plenty of telecom stocks to sell.

Is It Worth Investing in Actelis Networks Inc (NASDAQ: ASNS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.74. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ASNS is 2.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASNS on December 28, 2023 was 69.16K shares.

ASNS’s Market Performance

The stock of Actelis Networks Inc (ASNS) has seen a 8.66% increase in the past week, with a 9.17% rise in the past month, and a 7.21% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.44% for ASNS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.05% for ASNS’s stock, with a -46.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ASNS Trading at 1.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -4.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASNS rose by +3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1879. In addition, Actelis Networks Inc saw -75.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASNS starting from Winkler-Solomon Michal, who sale 205 shares at the price of $1.11 back on Sep 29. After this action, Winkler-Solomon Michal now owns 4,266 shares of Actelis Networks Inc, valued at $228 using the latest closing price.

Barlev Tuvia, the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Actelis Networks Inc, sale 2,107 shares at $3.32 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Barlev Tuvia is holding 163,598 shares at $6,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.09 for the present operating margin

+46.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Actelis Networks Inc stands at -124.36. The total capital return value is set at -195.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -488.74. Equity return is now at value -213.62, with -49.75 for asset returns.

Based on Actelis Networks Inc (ASNS), the company’s capital structure generated 179.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.22. Total debt to assets is 39.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 148.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Actelis Networks Inc (ASNS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.