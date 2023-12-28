Acasti Pharma Inc (ACST) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ACST) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 35.56 compared to its previous closing price of 2.25. However, the company has seen a gain of 42.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-13 that PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acasti Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: ACST) (Acasti or the Company), a late-stage, biopharma company advancing GTX-104, its novel intravenous formulation of nimodipine being developed to address the high unmet medical needs for a rare disease, aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH), today announced that Chief Executive Officer Prashant Kohli will participate in the following investor and industry networking events in San Francisco, California during the week of January 7-12, 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ACST) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ACST is also noteworthy at 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ACST is 6.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.14% of that float. The average trading volume of ACST on December 28, 2023 was 30.37K shares.

ACST’s Market Performance

The stock of Acasti Pharma Inc (ACST) has seen a 42.44% increase in the past week, with a 41.53% rise in the past month, and a 10.11% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.70% for ACST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 38.69% for ACST’s stock, with a 18.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ACST Trading at 33.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.85%, as shares surge +46.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACST rose by +42.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.25. In addition, Acasti Pharma Inc saw 1.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACST starting from Kavuru Vimal, who purchase 676,371 shares at the price of $1.85 back on Sep 25. After this action, Kavuru Vimal now owns 1,188,076 shares of Acasti Pharma Inc, valued at $1,249,934 using the latest closing price.

Olds Donald, the Director of Acasti Pharma Inc, purchase 381 shares at $2.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Olds Donald is holding 381 shares at $781 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACST

The total capital return value is set at -20.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.99. Equity return is now at value -48.26, with -40.45 for asset returns.

Based on Acasti Pharma Inc (ACST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.71. Total debt to assets is 0.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.60.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.59.

Conclusion

In summary, Acasti Pharma Inc (ACST) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.