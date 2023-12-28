Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.07 in relation to its previous close of 31.12. However, the company has experienced a 5.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-12-21 that SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time, followed by a question and answer session. A live webcast of Acadia’s presentation will be accessible on the company’s website, www.acadia.com, under the investors section and an archived recording will be available on the website for approximately one month following the presentat.

Is It Worth Investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACAD is 0.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ACAD is $33.33, which is $1.56 above the current price. The public float for ACAD is 163.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACAD on December 28, 2023 was 1.90M shares.

ACAD’s Market Performance

The stock of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) has seen a 5.44% increase in the past week, with a 43.63% rise in the past month, and a 24.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.26% for ACAD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.52% for ACAD stock, with a simple moving average of 32.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACAD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ACAD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ACAD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $40 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACAD Trading at 33.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares surge +42.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACAD rose by +5.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.78. In addition, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 99.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACAD starting from Kihara James, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $28.30 back on Dec 15. After this action, Kihara James now owns 11,025 shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $56,600 using the latest closing price.

Schneyer Mark C., the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 5,108 shares at $22.64 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Schneyer Mark C. is holding 20,486 shares at $115,645 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.23 for the present operating margin

+98.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -41.76. The total capital return value is set at -41.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.13. Equity return is now at value -37.78, with -24.10 for asset returns.

Based on Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD), the company’s capital structure generated 15.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.41. Total debt to assets is 10.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.