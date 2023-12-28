Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF)’s stock price has dropped by -2.42 in relation to previous closing price of 91.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that Here is how Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) and Expedia (EXPE) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) Right Now?

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.54. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) is $79.83, which is -$9.35 below the current market price. The public float for ANF is 48.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ANF on December 28, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

ANF’s Market Performance

ANF stock saw an increase of -0.80% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.72% and a quarterly increase of 59.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.18% for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.69% for ANF’s stock, with a 93.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANF stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for ANF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ANF in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $83 based on the research report published on November 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ANF Trading at 21.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares surge +17.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANF fell by -0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +233.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.24. In addition, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. saw 289.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANF starting from Gallagher Sarah M., who sale 13,225 shares at the price of $74.36 back on Nov 22. After this action, Gallagher Sarah M. now owns 2,800 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., valued at $983,371 using the latest closing price.

Desai Samir, the EVP;Chief Digital&Tech Officer of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., sale 9,744 shares at $73.29 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Desai Samir is holding 13,385 shares at $714,138 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.44 for the present operating margin

+52.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stands at +0.08. The total capital return value is set at 4.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.16. Equity return is now at value 27.51, with 7.44 for asset returns.

Based on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF), the company’s capital structure generated 176.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.79. Total debt to assets is 45.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.60 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.