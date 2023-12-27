ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZI is 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ZI is 293.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZI on December 27, 2023 was 6.99M shares.

ZI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) has increased by 1.34 when compared to last closing price of 18.68.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-13 that Undeniably, unless some catastrophic black swan event materializes, 2023 will go down as the year of tech stocks to buy. Let’s not even start to argue the point.

ZI’s Market Performance

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has experienced a 4.82% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 33.59% rise in the past month, and a 19.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.76% for ZI.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.26% for ZI’s stock, with a -6.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ZI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $17 based on the research report published on November 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZI Trading at 24.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares surge +36.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZI rose by +4.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.53. In addition, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. saw -37.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZI starting from Dasdan Ali, who sale 5,007 shares at the price of $14.69 back on Dec 04. After this action, Dasdan Ali now owns 50,953 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., valued at $73,577 using the latest closing price.

Dasdan Ali, the Chief Technology Officer of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., sale 11,977 shares at $17.27 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Dasdan Ali is holding 35,929 shares at $206,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.68 for the present operating margin

+80.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stands at +5.76. The total capital return value is set at 5.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84. Equity return is now at value 6.12, with 1.92 for asset returns.

Based on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI), the company’s capital structure generated 57.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.64. Total debt to assets is 18.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.