Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) has increased by 2.36 when compared to last closing price of 72.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-25 that Zoom performs better than expected: FY 2024 projections now call for $4,495 billion in sales and $1,743 billion in operating earnings. While the new calendar year is unlikely to bring a pivot in Zoom’s organic growth trajectory, there is little indication that suggests headwinds sizeable enough to justify a

Is It Worth Investing in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) is 99.56x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZM is -0.09.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for ZM is 229.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.70% of that float. On December 27, 2023, ZM’s average trading volume was 3.83M shares.

ZM’s Market Performance

ZM’s stock has seen a 3.99% increase for the week, with a 15.00% rise in the past month and a 8.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.05% for Zoom Video Communications Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.35% for ZM’s stock, with a 9.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ZM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ZM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $70 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZM Trading at 13.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +13.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZM rose by +3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.87. In addition, Zoom Video Communications Inc saw 9.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZM starting from Bawa Aparna, who sale 831 shares at the price of $71.68 back on Dec 18. After this action, Bawa Aparna now owns 1,978 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc, valued at $59,565 using the latest closing price.

Steckelberg Kelly, the Chief Financial Officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc, sale 10,960 shares at $72.36 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Steckelberg Kelly is holding 0 shares at $793,101 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.59 for the present operating margin

+69.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoom Video Communications Inc stands at +2.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.71. Equity return is now at value 3.56, with 2.73 for asset returns.

Based on Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.53. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.