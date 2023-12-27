YPF ADR (YPF) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, YPF stock has gone down by -0.29%, with a monthly gain of 3.74% and a quarterly surge of 43.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.00% for YPF ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.44% for YPF’s stock, with a 34.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in YPF ADR (NYSE: YPF) Right Now?

YPF ADR (NYSE: YPF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for YPF is at 1.92. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for YPF is $7970.89, which is -$1.18 below the current market price. The public float for YPF is 393.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.99% of that float. The average trading volume for YPF on December 27, 2023 was 3.06M shares.

YPF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of YPF ADR (NYSE: YPF) has dropped by -0.17 compared to previous close of 17.50. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that If Argentine president-elect Javier Milei can turn around the struggling Argentine economy, crisis will lead to opportunity in these 3 assets.

YPF Trading at 26.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YPF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%, as shares surge +1.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YPF fell by -0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.06. In addition, YPF ADR saw 90.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YPF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.05 for the present operating margin

+28.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for YPF ADR stands at +11.64. The total capital return value is set at 15.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.87. Equity return is now at value 8.47, with 3.41 for asset returns.

Based on YPF ADR (YPF), the company’s capital structure generated 73.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.27. Total debt to assets is 29.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, YPF ADR (YPF) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.