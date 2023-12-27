X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, XFOR stock has gone up by 20.91%, with a monthly gain of 5.25% and a quarterly plunge of -20.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.70% for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.77% for XFOR’s stock, with a -35.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XFOR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for XFOR is 0.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR) is $3.23, which is $2.39 above the current market price. The public float for XFOR is 126.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.01% of that float. On December 27, 2023, XFOR’s average trading volume was 2.27M shares.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XFOR)’s stock price has soared by 16.48 in relation to previous closing price of 0.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 20.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-13 that X4 Pharmaceuticals has dipped considerably following updated results presented in ASH suggesting that mavorixafor may not be effective as monotherapy in chronic neutropenia (excluding WHIM). Mavorixafor will likely still have a role in chronic neutropenia as add-on to G-CSF. Mavorixafor can enable reductions in G-CSF dosing, which can improve tolerability and is meaningful for patients. FDA has granted priority review for mavorixafor in WHIM, with a PDUFA date of April 30, 2024, and a potential PRV worth $100M upon approval.

Analysts’ Opinion of XFOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XFOR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for XFOR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for XFOR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $1 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XFOR Trading at 7.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XFOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.34%, as shares surge +9.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XFOR rose by +20.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7575. In addition, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -15.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XFOR starting from Ragan Paula, who sale 39,906 shares at the price of $0.90 back on Nov 03. After this action, Ragan Paula now owns 836,441 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $35,915 using the latest closing price.

Mostafa Adam S., the Chief Financial Officer of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 230,645 shares at $0.73 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Mostafa Adam S. is holding 80,221 shares at $168,371 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XFOR

Equity return is now at value -171.72, with -77.53 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.