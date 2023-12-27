Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.75. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for WOLF is 123.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.94% of that float. On December 27, 2023, the average trading volume of WOLF was 3.75M shares.

WOLF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE: WOLF) has jumped by 5.42 compared to previous close of 44.43. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that In the latest trading session, Wolfspeed (WOLF) closed at $36.86, marking a +1.68% move from the previous day.

WOLF’s Market Performance

WOLF’s stock has risen by 8.10% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 36.48% and a quarterly rise of 19.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.86% for Wolfspeed Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.71% for WOLF’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WOLF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WOLF stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for WOLF by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WOLF in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $46 based on the research report published on May 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WOLF Trading at 30.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares surge +39.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOLF rose by +8.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.79. In addition, Wolfspeed Inc saw -32.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOLF starting from Reynolds Neill, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $44.94 back on Dec 22. After this action, Reynolds Neill now owns 161,866 shares of Wolfspeed Inc, valued at $134,812 using the latest closing price.

Reynolds Neill, the Executive Vice President & CFO of Wolfspeed Inc, sale 3,500 shares at $44.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Reynolds Neill is holding 164,866 shares at $153,993 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.21 for the present operating margin

+29.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wolfspeed Inc stands at -35.78. The total capital return value is set at -4.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.99. Equity return is now at value -25.47, with -7.65 for asset returns.

Based on Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF), the company’s capital structure generated 265.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.66. Total debt to assets is 65.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 265.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.