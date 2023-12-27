What Recent Market Trends Mean for reAlpha Tech Corp.’s (AIRE) Stock

The volatility ratio for the week is 15.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.62% for reAlpha Tech Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.46% for AIRE’s stock, with a -89.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ: AIRE) Right Now?

The public float for AIRE is 3.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AIRE on December 27, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

AIRE) stock’s latest price update

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ: AIRE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.12 compared to its previous closing price of 2.34. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-14 that ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ: AIRE ) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday despite a lack of news from the real estate technology company. There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why AIRE stock is up today.

AIRE Trading at -89.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.60%, as shares sank -41.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIRE fell by -6.52%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.81. In addition, reAlpha Tech Corp. saw -99.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, reAlpha Tech Corp. (AIRE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.