What Recent Market Trends Mean for NKGen Biotech Inc’s (NKGN) Stock

In the past week, NKGN stock has gone up by 4.24%, with a monthly gain of 11.48% and a quarterly plunge of -51.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.35% for NKGen Biotech Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.32% for NKGN stock, with a simple moving average of -60.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: NKGN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NKGN is 0.44. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NKGN is 8.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.25% of that float. On December 27, 2023, NKGN’s average trading volume was 153.29K shares.

NKGN) stock’s latest price update

NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: NKGN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 13.85 in relation to its previous close of 2.82. However, the company has experienced a 4.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-27 that NKGen Biotech (NASDAQ: NKGN )) stock is taking off on Friday with continued growth after announcing clinical trial results yesterday. Those clinical trial results covered SNK01.

NKGN Trading at 2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.51%, as shares surge +11.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKGN rose by +8.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.27. In addition, NKGen Biotech Inc saw -67.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKGN starting from Song Paul Y., who purchase 76 shares at the price of $3.29 back on Dec 07. After this action, Song Paul Y. now owns 171,121 shares of NKGen Biotech Inc, valued at $250 using the latest closing price.

Song Paul Y., the Chief Executive Officer of NKGen Biotech Inc, purchase 75 shares at $3.32 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Song Paul Y. is holding 171,045 shares at $250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKGN

Equity return is now at value -3.24, with -3.02 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NKGen Biotech Inc (NKGN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.