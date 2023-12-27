What Recent Market Trends Mean for Match Group Inc.’s (MTCH) Stock

The stock of Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has seen a 4.00% increase in the past week, with a 10.46% gain in the past month, and a -13.51% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.07% for MTCH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.47% for MTCH stock, with a simple moving average of -7.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Right Now?

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MTCH is 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MTCH is 270.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MTCH on December 27, 2023 was 5.79M shares.

MTCH) stock’s latest price update

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH)’s stock price has plunge by 0.51relation to previous closing price of 35.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.00% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Schaeffers Research reported 2023-12-26 that Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) stock has been climbing since its early-November six-year lows, logging wins in five of the last seven weeks.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTCH stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MTCH by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MTCH in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $32 based on the research report published on December 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MTCH Trading at 7.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +11.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTCH rose by +4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.42. In addition, Match Group Inc. saw -14.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTCH starting from Sine Jared F., who sale 500 shares at the price of $32.32 back on Dec 01. After this action, Sine Jared F. now owns 30,352 shares of Match Group Inc., valued at $16,160 using the latest closing price.

Schiffman Glenn, the Director of Match Group Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $29.11 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Schiffman Glenn is holding 22,243 shares at $116,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.15 for the present operating margin

+57.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Match Group Inc. stands at +11.42. The total capital return value is set at 13.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.