Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE: WY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 40.20x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by analysts is $37.00, which is $2.37 above the current market price. The public float for WY is 727.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.52% of that float. On December 27, 2023, the average trading volume of WY was 3.91M shares.

WY) stock’s latest price update

Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE: WY)’s stock price has increased by 0.79 compared to its previous closing price of 34.36. However, the company has seen a 3.22% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-12-19 that Webcast and conference call on January 26 at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m.

WY’s Market Performance

Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) has experienced a 3.22% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.42% rise in the past month, and a 11.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for WY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.31% for WY’s stock, with a 11.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WY Trading at 11.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +9.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WY rose by +3.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.42. In addition, Weyerhaeuser Co. saw 14.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WY starting from Stockfish Devin W, who sale 29,008 shares at the price of $34.54 back on Dec 20. After this action, Stockfish Devin W now owns 711,070 shares of Weyerhaeuser Co., valued at $1,001,952 using the latest closing price.

Wold David M, the Senior Vice President & CFO of Weyerhaeuser Co., sale 923 shares at $31.51 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Wold David M is holding 60,436 shares at $29,084 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.45 for the present operating margin

+40.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weyerhaeuser Co. stands at +18.46. The total capital return value is set at 19.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.18. Equity return is now at value 5.99, with 3.59 for asset returns.

Based on Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY), the company’s capital structure generated 48.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.48. Total debt to assets is 29.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.58.

Conclusion

To sum up, Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.