Weibo Corp ADR (WB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ: WB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.20x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.44.

The public float for WB is 145.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.45% of that float. On December 27, 2023, the average trading volume of WB was 1.65M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

WB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ: WB) has surged by 0.10 when compared to previous closing price of 10.43, but the company has seen a 4.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-30 that Weibo Corporation, a major player in Chinese social media, saw it American-listed shares drop nearly 11% in the wake of its recent announcement of a $300 million convertible senior notes offering. The move to secure additional capital has triggered concerns among investors, leading to a sell-off in Weibo’s shares.

WB’s Market Performance

WB’s stock has risen by 4.92% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.71% and a quarterly drop of -13.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.37% for Weibo Corp ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.95% for WB stock, with a simple moving average of -22.92% for the last 200 days.

WB Trading at -6.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares sank -12.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WB rose by +4.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.06. In addition, Weibo Corp ADR saw -41.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WB

Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 5.93 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Weibo Corp ADR (WB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.