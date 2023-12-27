Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is $23.83, which is -$6.31 below the current market price. The public float for VNO is 165.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VNO on December 27, 2023 was 2.90M shares.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO)’s stock price has increased by 3.33 compared to its previous closing price of 29.17. However, the company has seen a -0.50% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-24 that U.S. equity markets extended their winning streak to an eighth week – the longest in five years – after inflation data both domestically and abroad showed a further cooling of price pressures. Extending its weekly winning streak to the longest since 2017, the S&P 500 posted gains of another 0.9% on the week, lifting the benchmark to within 1% of record highs. Pushing their eight-week rebound to over 25%, the Equity REIT Index gained 0.6% this week, with 9-of-18 property sectors in positive territory, while the Mortgage REIT Index gained 1.3%.

VNO’s Market Performance

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has experienced a -0.50% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 38.32% rise in the past month, and a 39.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.64% for VNO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.48% for VNO stock, with a simple moving average of 53.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNO stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for VNO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for VNO in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $31 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VNO Trading at 27.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, as shares surge +38.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNO fell by -0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.95. In addition, Vornado Realty Trust saw 44.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNO starting from Fascitelli Michael D, who sale 337,055 shares at the price of $29.54 back on Dec 22. After this action, Fascitelli Michael D now owns 969,491 shares of Vornado Realty Trust, valued at $9,956,982 using the latest closing price.

Fascitelli Michael D, the Director of Vornado Realty Trust, sale 262,945 shares at $29.54 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Fascitelli Michael D is holding 1,306,546 shares at $7,766,475 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.70 for the present operating margin

+23.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vornado Realty Trust stands at -22.63. The total capital return value is set at 2.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.82. Equity return is now at value -6.52, with -2.37 for asset returns.

Based on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO), the company’s capital structure generated 156.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.07. Total debt to assets is 55.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 188.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.