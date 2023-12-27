Virax Biolabs Group Ltd (VRAX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VRAX is 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VRAX is 9.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VRAX on December 27, 2023 was 17.18K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

VRAX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Virax Biolabs Group Ltd (NASDAQ: VRAX) has jumped by 28.85 compared to previous close of 1.30. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-06-14 that In the dynamic world of investing, information is power. For those navigating the high-risk, high-reward landscape of penny stocks, staying abreast of news headlines and company updates is not just a strategy—it’s a necessity.

VRAX’s Market Performance

VRAX’s stock has risen by 16.32% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -26.34% and a quarterly drop of -46.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.01% for Virax Biolabs Group Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.96% for VRAX’s stock, with a -55.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VRAX Trading at -24.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.98%, as shares sank -23.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRAX rose by +16.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6991. In addition, Virax Biolabs Group Ltd saw -77.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VRAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-66963.68 for the present operating margin

-15.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Virax Biolabs Group Ltd stands at -63748.32. The total capital return value is set at -145.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -133.90. Equity return is now at value -133.90, with -110.69 for asset returns.

Based on Virax Biolabs Group Ltd (VRAX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,285.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Virax Biolabs Group Ltd (VRAX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.