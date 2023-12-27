Vince Holding Corp (VNCE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Vince Holding Corp (NYSE: VNCE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VNCE is 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VNCE is $10.00, which is $11.72 above the current price. The public float for VNCE is 3.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VNCE on December 27, 2023 was 12.03K shares.

Vince Holding Corp (NYSE: VNCE)’s stock price has soared by 37.35 in relation to previous closing price of 1.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 91.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-06 that Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call December 6, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Caitlin Churchill – Senior Vice President Investor Relation Jack Schwefel – CEO & Director Michael Hand – Interim Chief Financial Officer Operator Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Vince Holding Corp Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Bruno, and I’ll be your operator for today.

Vince Holding Corp (VNCE) has experienced a 91.60% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 72.94% rise in the past month, and a 47.10% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.83% for VNCE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 82.62% for VNCE’s stock, with a -34.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNCE stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for VNCE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VNCE in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $4.50 based on the research report published on January 10, 2017 of the previous year 2017.

After a stumble in the market that brought VNCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.24%, as shares surge +83.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNCE rose by +91.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3000. In addition, Vince Holding Corp saw -70.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNCE starting from MARDY MICHAEL J, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $1.92 back on Sep 14. After this action, MARDY MICHAEL J now owns 62,953 shares of Vince Holding Corp, valued at $1,920 using the latest closing price.

MARDY MICHAEL J, the Director of Vince Holding Corp, purchase 1,000 shares at $2.94 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that MARDY MICHAEL J is holding 61,953 shares at $2,940 based on the most recent closing price.

-6.56 for the present operating margin

+36.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vince Holding Corp stands at -10.73. The total capital return value is set at -9.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.45. Equity return is now at value 46.66, with 6.45 for asset returns.

Based on Vince Holding Corp (VNCE), the company’s capital structure generated 1,009.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.99. Total debt to assets is 67.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 889.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

In conclusion, Vince Holding Corp (VNCE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.