Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) by analysts is $34.00, which is $15.12 above the current market price. The public float for VKTX is 89.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.25% of that float. On December 27, 2023, the average trading volume of VKTX was 2.48M shares.

VKTX) stock’s latest price update

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.33 compared to its previous closing price of 19.14. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-12-20 that The obesity drugs that powered huge investor gains in 2023 are poised to inspire more corporate dealmaking, scientific breakthroughs and better patient access in the year ahead, analysts say.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

VKTX’s Market Performance

Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) has experienced a -1.39% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 57.37% rise in the past month, and a 72.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.68% for VKTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.96% for VKTX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VKTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VKTX stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for VKTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VKTX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $32 based on the research report published on May 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VKTX Trading at 44.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VKTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.82%, as shares surge +62.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VKTX fell by -0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.39. In addition, Viking Therapeutics Inc saw 100.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VKTX starting from Rowland Charles A Jr, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on May 16. After this action, Rowland Charles A Jr now owns 30,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,000,000 using the latest closing price.

MACARTNEY LAWSON, the Director of Viking Therapeutics Inc, sale 16,000 shares at $24.00 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that MACARTNEY LAWSON is holding 47,965 shares at $384,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VKTX

The total capital return value is set at -40.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.53. Equity return is now at value -31.12, with -29.43 for asset returns.

Based on Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.06. Total debt to assets is 0.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.86.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.