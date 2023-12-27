Veru Inc (VERU) Stock Experiences -28.70% Monthly Change

In the past week, VERU stock has gone down by -1.08%, with a monthly decline of -28.70% and a quarterly plunge of -8.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.43% for Veru Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.48% for VERU’s stock, with a -34.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VERU is also noteworthy at -0.25.

The average price estimated by analysts for VERU is $4.50, which is $3.79 above than the current price. The public float for VERU is 107.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.82% of that float. The average trading volume of VERU on December 27, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

VERU) stock’s latest price update

Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.94 in comparison to its previous close of 0.72, however, the company has experienced a -1.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-20 that MIAMI, FL, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel medicines for metastatic breast cancer and for viral induced acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), today announced that Mitchell Steiner, M.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Veru, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference to be held at the InterContinental New York, Barclay Hotel in New York City on September 28th, 2023 at 10:55 a.m. ET.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERU stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VERU by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VERU in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $1 based on the research report published on June 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VERU Trading at -22.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.33%, as shares sank -24.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERU fell by -1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8602. In addition, Veru Inc saw -86.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VERU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-586.26 for the present operating margin

+45.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veru Inc stands at -571.20. The total capital return value is set at -148.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -149.09. Equity return is now at value -188.78, with -99.47 for asset returns.

Based on Veru Inc (VERU), the company’s capital structure generated 81.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.75. Total debt to assets is 28.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Veru Inc (VERU) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.