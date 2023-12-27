Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE: VLO)’s stock price has increased by 0.75 compared to its previous closing price of 132.20. However, the company has seen a 0.96% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that The Zacks Earnings ESP is a great way to find potential earnings surprises. Why investors should take advantage now.

Is It Worth Investing in Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE: VLO) Right Now?

Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE: VLO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for VLO is at 1.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VLO is $150.52, which is $17.33 above the current market price. The public float for VLO is 338.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.04% of that float. The average trading volume for VLO on December 27, 2023 was 3.39M shares.

VLO’s Market Performance

The stock of Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) has seen a 0.96% increase in the past week, with a 6.59% rise in the past month, and a -5.93% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for VLO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.06% for VLO’s stock, with a 6.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLO stocks, with Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. repeating the rating for VLO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VLO in the upcoming period, according to Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. is $130 based on the research report published on October 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VLO Trading at 5.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +6.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLO rose by +0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.15. In addition, Valero Energy Corp. saw 4.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLO starting from Gorder Joseph W, who sale 75,580 shares at the price of $135.99 back on Aug 14. After this action, Gorder Joseph W now owns 621,872 shares of Valero Energy Corp., valued at $10,278,389 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.60 for the present operating margin

+10.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Valero Energy Corp. stands at +6.50. The total capital return value is set at 46.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.37. Equity return is now at value 44.73, with 17.49 for asset returns.

Based on Valero Energy Corp. (VLO), the company’s capital structure generated 54.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.06. Total debt to assets is 20.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.85 and the total asset turnover is 2.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.