Uxin Ltd ADR (UXIN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Uxin Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: UXIN) has surged by 24.22 when compared to previous closing price of 0.64, but the company has seen a 21.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-22 that BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), China’s leading used car retailer, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024, which ended on June 30, 2023, and for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2024, which ended on September 30, 2023. The financial results will be made public before the U.S. market opens on November 28, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Uxin Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: UXIN) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The public float for UXIN is 44.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UXIN on December 27, 2023 was 163.96K shares.

UXIN’s Market Performance

The stock of Uxin Ltd ADR (UXIN) has seen a 21.63% increase in the past week, with a -32.05% drop in the past month, and a -50.93% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.13% for UXIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.45% for UXIN stock, with a simple moving average of -47.07% for the last 200 days.

UXIN Trading at -27.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UXIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.93%, as shares sank -31.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UXIN rose by +22.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8408. In addition, Uxin Ltd ADR saw -72.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UXIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.73 for the present operating margin

+1.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uxin Ltd ADR stands at -6.66. The total capital return value is set at -85.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.15 and the total asset turnover is 1.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Uxin Ltd ADR (UXIN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.