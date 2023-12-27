Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) has gone up by 29.85% for the week, with a -24.60% drop in the past month and a -24.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.82% for UUU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.04% for UUU’s stock, with a -25.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (AMEX: UUU) Right Now?

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (AMEX: UUU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for UUU is at 0.92. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for UUU is 2.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.66% of that float. The average trading volume for UUU on December 27, 2023 was 106.59K shares.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (AMEX: UUU)’s stock price has gone rise by 21.43 in comparison to its previous close of 1.54, however, the company has experienced a 29.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-02-19 that How fundamental analysis helps investing in penny stocks The post The Role of Fundamental Analysis in Penny Stock Investing appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

Analysts’ Opinion of UUU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UUU stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for UUU by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for UUU in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $2.86 based on the research report published on January 15, 2013 of the previous year 2013.

UUU Trading at -36.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.72%, as shares sank -19.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UUU rose by +29.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9056. In addition, Universal Security Instruments, Inc. saw -7.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UUU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.39 for the present operating margin

+28.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Security Instruments, Inc. stands at +3.25. The total capital return value is set at 12.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.72. Equity return is now at value 12.01, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Based on Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU), the company’s capital structure generated 33.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.96. Total debt to assets is 21.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72 and the total asset turnover is 2.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.