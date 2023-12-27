Understanding the 9.41% Volatility Levels of ImmunityBio Inc’s (IBRX) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, IBRX stock has gone up by 11.54%, with a monthly gain of 12.62% and a quarterly surge of 215.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.41% for ImmunityBio Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.40% for IBRX stock, with a simple moving average of 83.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IBRX is 130.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 27.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IBRX on December 27, 2023 was 5.81M shares.

ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.50 in relation to its previous close of 4.44. However, the company has experienced a 11.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, IBRX’s 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a “golden cross.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBRX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for IBRX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IBRX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $4 based on the research report published on May 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IBRX Trading at 40.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.42%, as shares surge +9.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +254.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBRX rose by +11.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +222.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.94. In addition, ImmunityBio Inc saw -8.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBRX starting from BLASZYK MICHAEL D, who purchase 71,915 shares at the price of $2.75 back on Jun 05. After this action, BLASZYK MICHAEL D now owns 71,915 shares of ImmunityBio Inc, valued at $198,023 using the latest closing price.

Brennan John Owen, the Director of ImmunityBio Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $2.83 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Brennan John Owen is holding 25,000 shares at $70,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-146090.42 for the present operating margin

-9980.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for ImmunityBio Inc stands at -173569.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6,443.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.