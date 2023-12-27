Understanding the 2.45% Volatility Levels of Baidu Inc ADR’s (BIDU) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) has gone down by -0.22% for the week, with a -7.77% drop in the past month and a -13.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.45% for BIDU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.30% for BIDU stock, with a simple moving average of -12.36% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BIDU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BIDU) is above average at 12.60x. The 36-month beta value for BIDU is also noteworthy at 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 40 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BIDU is $162.13, which is $52.96 above than the current price. The public float for BIDU is 276.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.65% of that float. The average trading volume of BIDU on December 27, 2023 was 2.62M shares.

BIDU stock's latest price update

Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BIDU)’s stock price has decreased by -0.26 compared to its previous closing price of 114.67. However, the company has seen a -0.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock’s price, but are they really important?

Analysts’ Opinion of BIDU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIDU stocks, with Nomura repeating the rating for BIDU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BIDU in the upcoming period, according to Nomura is $145 based on the research report published on November 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BIDU Trading at 1.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -3.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIDU rose by +0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.48. In addition, Baidu Inc ADR saw -0.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BIDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.87 for the present operating margin

+48.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baidu Inc ADR stands at +5.63. The total capital return value is set at 4.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.38. Equity return is now at value 10.06, with 5.78 for asset returns.

Based on Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU), the company’s capital structure generated 40.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.02. Total debt to assets is 23.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.

Conclusion

In summary, Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.