Understanding the 17.84% Volatility Levels of Applied UV Inc’s (AUVI) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Applied UV Inc (AUVI) has gone up by 25.83% for the week, with a -40.11% drop in the past month and a -77.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 17.84% for AUVI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.06% for AUVI’s stock, with a -94.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ: AUVI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -1.35.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for AUVI is 1.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AUVI on December 27, 2023 was 700.16K shares.

AUVI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ: AUVI) has decreased by -6.40 when compared to last closing price of 2.03.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 25.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-12-19 that As an aggressive subset of equities, penny stocks offer patient investors occasional lottery ticket-like returns. However, the market gyrations around news and events also invite risk.

AUVI Trading at -56.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.14%, as shares sank -42.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUVI rose by +25.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.37. In addition, Applied UV Inc saw -98.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUVI starting from WOO MONICA L, who purchase 1,800 shares at the price of $1.11 back on Jan 12. After this action, WOO MONICA L now owns 22,100 shares of Applied UV Inc, valued at $1,998 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-55.04 for the present operating margin

+20.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied UV Inc stands at -82.30. The total capital return value is set at -37.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.97. Equity return is now at value -80.01, with -36.98 for asset returns.

Based on Applied UV Inc (AUVI), the company’s capital structure generated 45.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.08. Total debt to assets is 23.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Applied UV Inc (AUVI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.