Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) has seen a 1.39% increase in the past week, with a 8.55% gain in the past month, and a 2.26% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for TSN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.17% for TSN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TSN is at 0.80. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for TSN is $51.98, which is -$0.45 below the current market price. The public float for TSN is 278.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.12% of that float. The average trading volume for TSN on December 27, 2023 was 2.69M shares.

TSN) stock’s latest price update

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN)’s stock price has soared by 0.94 in relation to previous closing price of 51.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-26 that Dividend stocks struggled this year as investors cycled into fixed-income investment opportunities throughout the first half. In the latter half, they surged back into growth and small-cap stocks.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSN stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for TSN by listing it as a “Reduce.” The predicted price for TSN in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $49 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSN Trading at 8.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +10.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSN rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.58. In addition, Tyson Foods, Inc. saw -15.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSN starting from MORRIS WES, who sale 9,362 shares at the price of $48.11 back on Nov 17. After this action, MORRIS WES now owns 33,397 shares of Tyson Foods, Inc., valued at $450,406 using the latest closing price.

MORRIS WES, the Group President Poultry of Tyson Foods, Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $48.13 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that MORRIS WES is holding 0 shares at $48,128 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.11 for the present operating margin

+5.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tyson Foods, Inc. stands at -1.23. The total capital return value is set at 2.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.40. Equity return is now at value -3.43, with -1.77 for asset returns.

Based on Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN), the company’s capital structure generated 55.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.63. Total debt to assets is 27.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.93 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.