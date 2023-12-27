Turbo Energy, S.A. (TURB) Stock Records -53.92% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Turbo Energy, S.A. (TURB) has seen a -26.47% decrease in the past week, with a -29.31% drop in the past month, and a -53.92% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.74% for TURB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.31% for TURB’s stock, with a -32.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ: TURB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ: TURB) is above average at 13.64x,

The public float for TURB is 11.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TURB on December 27, 2023 was 113.09K shares.

TURB) stock’s latest price update

Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ: TURB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -24.20 compared to its previous closing price of 1.62. However, the company has seen a fall of -26.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-15 that Following the Independence Day lull, the July IPO market warmed up with two sizable biotechs, joined by two blank check companies. Surf Air Mobility delayed its direct listing until later this month. In its second IPO attempt, Sagimet Biosciences priced a slightly upsized deal at the midpoint to raise $85 million at a $386 million market cap.

TURB Trading at -23.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TURB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.65%, as shares sank -37.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TURB fell by -26.47%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7249. In addition, Turbo Energy, S.A. saw -75.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Turbo Energy, S.A. (TURB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.