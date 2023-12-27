Trading Update: Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Stock Endures 2.39% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) has gone down by -0.18% for the week, with a 17.35% rise in the past month and a 25.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.39% for KIM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.70% for KIM stock, with a simple moving average of 15.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Right Now?

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 31.02x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.49. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) by analysts is $22.61, which is $0.75 above the current market price. The public float for KIM is 606.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.51% of that float. On December 27, 2023, the average trading volume of KIM was 5.25M shares.

KIM) stock’s latest price update

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.46 in relation to its previous close of 21.76. However, the company has experienced a -0.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-15 that Kimco Realty’s shares have been trading towards the higher end of the range due to a decline in interest rates. The company announced a substantial deal to gain scale and increase exposure to growing geographic areas over the summer. The nature of the real estate is cost-intensive, making me cautious despite a high initial yield.

Analysts’ Opinion of KIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KIM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for KIM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for KIM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $20 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KIM Trading at 15.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +15.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIM fell by -0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.86. In addition, Kimco Realty Corporation saw 3.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KIM starting from LOURENSO FRANK, who sale 9,630 shares at the price of $20.70 back on Feb 28. After this action, LOURENSO FRANK now owns 212,424 shares of Kimco Realty Corporation, valued at $199,351 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.12 for the present operating margin

+40.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimco Realty Corporation stands at +7.17. The total capital return value is set at 3.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.73. Equity return is now at value 4.78, with 2.57 for asset returns.

Based on Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM), the company’s capital structure generated 79.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.41. Total debt to assets is 42.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.