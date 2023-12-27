Trading Update: IN8bio Inc (INAB) Stock Endures 20.96% Monthly Volatility

The stock of IN8bio Inc (INAB) has seen a 5.93% increase in the past week, with a 95.89% gain in the past month, and a 24.35% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.96% for INAB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.44% for INAB’s stock, with a -1.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ: INAB) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for INAB is at -0.07. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for INAB is 17.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.49% of that float. The average trading volume for INAB on December 27, 2023 was 601.84K shares.

INAB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ: INAB) has increased by 15.32 when compared to last closing price of 1.24.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-10 that Company will present “late-breaker” poster detailing updated clinical data from Phase 1 trial of INB-200 Company-sponsored Phase 2 trial of INB-400 to be showcased in Trials-in-Progress (TIPs) poster NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies, today announced that the Company will present two posters at the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) 28th Annual Meeting, taking place November 15-19, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. The posters highlight the potential of IN8bio’s DeltEx Drug Resistant Immunotherapy (DRI), genetically modified and chemotherapy-resistant gamma-delta T cells to treat patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).

Analysts’ Opinion of INAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INAB stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for INAB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INAB in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on August 30, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

INAB Trading at 36.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.99%, as shares surge +107.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INAB rose by +5.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2444. In addition, IN8bio Inc saw -38.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INAB starting from Graff Jeremy R., who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $0.95 back on Sep 13. After this action, Graff Jeremy R. now owns 2,500 shares of IN8bio Inc, valued at $2,375 using the latest closing price.

McCall Patrick, the Chief Financial Officer of IN8bio Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $1.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that McCall Patrick is holding 6,263 shares at $1,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INAB

The total capital return value is set at -82.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.90. Equity return is now at value -127.67, with -93.53 for asset returns.

Based on IN8bio Inc (INAB), the company’s capital structure generated 25.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.53. Total debt to assets is 17.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.68.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IN8bio Inc (INAB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.