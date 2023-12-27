Trading Update: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) Stock Endures 9.04% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, BYND stock has gone down by -11.01%, with a monthly gain of 30.33% and a quarterly plunge of -5.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.04% for Beyond Meat Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.63% for BYND’s stock, with a -24.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BYND is 2.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The public float for BYND is 60.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 44.70% of that float. On December 27, 2023, BYND’s average trading volume was 2.93M shares.

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND)’s stock price has plunge by -1.56relation to previous closing price of 8.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.01% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-23 that Sales are declining, and it is posting negative gross margins. Customer demand for fake meat products is drying up.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYND stocks, with Consumer Edge Research repeating the rating for BYND by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BYND in the upcoming period, according to Consumer Edge Research is $5 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BYND Trading at 14.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.84%, as shares surge +36.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYND fell by -11.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.07. In addition, Beyond Meat Inc saw -28.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BYND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.70 for the present operating margin

-6.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beyond Meat Inc stands at -87.40. The total capital return value is set at -28.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.24. Equity return is now at value -1167.03, with -24.14 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.