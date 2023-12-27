Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp’s (MODG) Stock: A 10.41% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, MODG stock has gone up by 4.23%, with a monthly gain of 23.55% and a quarterly surge of 5.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.03% for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.41% for MODG’s stock, with a -15.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG) is above average at 30.93x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.83.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) is $15.34, which is $0.81 above the current market price. The public float for MODG is 141.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MODG on December 27, 2023 was 3.85M shares.

MODG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG) has increased by 1.89 when compared to last closing price of 14.26. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-12-09 that In 1992, about 412 companies had an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States.

Analysts’ Opinion of MODG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MODG stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for MODG by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for MODG in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $13 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MODG Trading at 15.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares surge +22.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODG rose by +4.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.29. In addition, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp saw -26.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MODG starting from Flanagan Laura Jean, who purchase 4,775 shares at the price of $12.61 back on Dec 12. After this action, Flanagan Laura Jean now owns 35,076 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp, valued at $60,195 using the latest closing price.

BREWER OLIVER G III, the President and CEO of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp, purchase 11,000 shares at $11.68 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that BREWER OLIVER G III is holding 611,156 shares at $128,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.31 for the present operating margin

+60.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp stands at +3.95. The total capital return value is set at 4.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.26. Equity return is now at value 2.56, with 1.16 for asset returns.

Based on Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG), the company’s capital structure generated 100.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.24. Total debt to assets is 44.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.