TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has seen a -8.42% decrease in the past week, with a -17.41% drop in the past month, and a -18.68% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.03% for TOP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.80% for TOP’s stock, with a -49.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) Right Now?

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TOP is at -1.68. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TOP is 3.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.99% of that float. The average trading volume for TOP on December 27, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

TOP) stock’s latest price update

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.33 compared to its previous closing price of 3.95. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-01 that Though not the most heartwarming topic, investors will likely do well to at least consider the topic of overvalued stocks to sell. Just from the “gravitational” concept, what goes up eventually comes back down.

TOP Trading at -17.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.80%, as shares sank -13.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOP fell by -8.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.21. In addition, TOP Financial Group Limited saw -24.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.37 for the present operating margin

+69.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for TOP Financial Group Limited stands at +35.04. The total capital return value is set at 14.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.73.

Based on TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.