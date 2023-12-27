The9 Limited ADR (NCTY) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NCTY is 1.99. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NCTY is 2.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.79% of that float. On December 27, 2023, NCTY’s average trading volume was 49.99K shares.

NCTY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The9 Limited ADR (NASDAQ: NCTY) has dropped by -8.32 compared to previous close of 8.77. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-12 that Much like baseball, the investing game yields success through mitigated failure, which brings us to the topic of doomed stocks to avoid. No matter who you are, you will never achieve a perfect lifetime record in the capital market.

NCTY’s Market Performance

The9 Limited ADR (NCTY) has experienced a 3.88% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 21.08% rise in the past month, and a 19.36% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.98% for NCTY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.70% for NCTY’s stock, with a 5.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NCTY Trading at 24.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.42%, as shares surge +20.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +94.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCTY rose by +3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.53. In addition, The9 Limited ADR saw 41.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NCTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-473.67 for the present operating margin

-55.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for The9 Limited ADR stands at -819.98. The total capital return value is set at -111.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -223.04. Equity return is now at value -227.57, with -100.10 for asset returns.

Based on The9 Limited ADR (NCTY), the company’s capital structure generated 163.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.08. Total debt to assets is 12.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The9 Limited ADR (NCTY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.