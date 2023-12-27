The Volatility of ING Groep N.V. ADR’s (ING) Stock: A 0.86% Ratio for the Week

The stock of ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) has gone up by 0.86% for the week, with a 9.28% rise in the past month and a 16.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.02% for ING. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.17% for ING’s stock, with a 13.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE: ING) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ING is 1.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) is $16.34, which is $2.34 above the current market price. The public float for ING is 3.50B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% of that float. On December 27, 2023, ING’s average trading volume was 3.11M shares.

ING) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE: ING) has increased by 0.26 when compared to last closing price of 15.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-24 that European stocks offer a potentially better value compared to the US market, with the Euro Area trading at just 12.3 times NTM EPS estimates. ING Groep is a European bank that has performed well recently, with strong Q3 earnings, a 2.5 billion euro buyback program, and a yield north of 5%. ING has attractive valuation metrics, with a high dividend yield and potential for future growth. Technical indicators suggest a bullish breakout potential.

ING Trading at 10.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.07% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.96%, as shares surge +9.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ING rose by +0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.65. In addition, ING Groep N.V. ADR saw 24.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ING

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ING Groep N.V. ADR stands at +10.97. The total capital return value is set at 2.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.12. Equity return is now at value 13.94, with 0.69 for asset returns.

Based on ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING), the company’s capital structure generated 352.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.92. Total debt to assets is 18.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 186.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.