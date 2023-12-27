The Impact of Market Fluctuations on YS Biopharma Co Ltd’s (YS) Stock

In the past week, YS stock has gone up by 2.24%, with a monthly decline of -26.24% and a quarterly plunge of -44.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.98% for YS Biopharma Co Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.92% for YS’s stock, with a -70.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ: YS) Right Now?

YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ: YS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.69x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for YS is at 0.33. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for YS is 19.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.83% of that float. The average trading volume for YS on December 27, 2023 was 82.15K shares.

YS) stock’s latest price update

YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ: YS)’s stock price has dropped by -18.57 in relation to previous closing price of 0.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-19 that While the topic of top penny stocks to buy may arouse controversy similar to apocryphal literature with spiritual implications. That might sound hyperbolic but generally, financial advisors shy away from the sector because of the extreme risks involved.

YS Trading at -17.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.08%, as shares sank -28.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YS rose by +2.24%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5251. In addition, YS Biopharma Co Ltd saw -95.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YS

The total capital return value is set at -0.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.60. Equity return is now at value 9.47, with 8.77 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, YS Biopharma Co Ltd (YS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.