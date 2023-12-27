The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Cinemark Holdings Inc’s (CNK) Stock

The stock of Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) has gone down by -6.71% for the week, with a -2.18% drop in the past month and a -22.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.96% for CNK.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.26% for CNK’s stock, with a -13.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNK) is above average at 24.91x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.23.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) is $19.18, which is $5.27 above the current market price. The public float for CNK is 108.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 24.91% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CNK on December 27, 2023 was 3.14M shares.

CNK) stock’s latest price update

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.28 compared to its previous closing price of 14.09. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that When you hear the term “growth stocks,” you probably think of high-growth yet unprofitable companies diluting shareholders through secondary offerings just to fund more losses. But that doesn’t always have to be the case.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNK stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CNK by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CNK in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $13 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CNK Trading at -7.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares sank -3.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNK fell by -6.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.66. In addition, Cinemark Holdings Inc saw 60.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.14 for the present operating margin

+10.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cinemark Holdings Inc stands at -10.89. The total capital return value is set at 1.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.02. Equity return is now at value 40.07, with 2.16 for asset returns.

Based on Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK), the company’s capital structure generated 3,427.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.17. Total debt to assets is 78.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,205.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.