The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Burford Capital Limited’s (BUR) Stock

The stock of Burford Capital Limited (BUR) has gone up by 17.66% for the week, with a 15.04% rise in the past month and a 13.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.66% for BUR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.08% for BUR’s stock, with a 24.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) is above average at 114.46x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.35.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BUR is 175.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BUR on December 27, 2023 was 623.97K shares.

BUR) stock’s latest price update

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 18.36 compared to its previous closing price of 13.51. However, the company has seen a gain of 17.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-11 that Burford is the global leader in litigation financing with over $7 billion in available funds, offering a strong business model and track record. The recent favorable ruling on the YPF case, awarding $16 billion in damages, adds a significant opportunity for Burford. The new president of Argentina, Javier Milei, may help increase the likelihood of a faster payment for the damages.

BUR Trading at 20.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +16.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BUR rose by +16.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.65. In addition, Burford Capital Limited saw 96.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Burford Capital Limited stands at +8.87. The total capital return value is set at 6.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.12.

Based on Burford Capital Limited (BUR), the company’s capital structure generated 72.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.09. Total debt to assets is 29.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Burford Capital Limited (BUR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.