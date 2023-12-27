The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Ameren Corp.’s (AEE) Stock

The stock of Ameren Corp. (AEE) has gone up by 0.89% for the week, with a -7.00% drop in the past month and a -6.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.36% for AEE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.87% for AEE stock, with a simple moving average of -11.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ameren Corp. (NYSE: AEE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ameren Corp. (NYSE: AEE) is 16.30x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AEE is 0.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ameren Corp. (AEE) is $77.64, which is $5.87 above the current market price. The public float for AEE is 261.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% of that float. On December 27, 2023, AEE’s average trading volume was 2.10M shares.

AEE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ameren Corp. (NYSE: AEE) has plunged by -0.42 when compared to previous closing price of 72.07, but the company has seen a 0.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here’s why you should take advantage.

AEE Trading at -6.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares sank -7.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEE rose by +0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.96. In addition, Ameren Corp. saw -19.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEE starting from Flores Rafael, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $77.65 back on Nov 29. After this action, Flores Rafael now owns 13,007 shares of Ameren Corp., valued at $116,475 using the latest closing price.

MOEHN MICHAEL L, the Sr Executive VP & CFO of Ameren Corp., sale 3,244 shares at $77.28 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that MOEHN MICHAEL L is holding 198,937 shares at $250,696 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.04 for the present operating margin

+25.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ameren Corp. stands at +13.50. The total capital return value is set at 6.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.62. Equity return is now at value 10.89, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ameren Corp. (AEE), the company’s capital structure generated 143.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.96. Total debt to assets is 39.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ameren Corp. (AEE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.