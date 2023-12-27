The -33.74% Simple Moving Average of NeoVolta Inc’s (NEOV) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of NeoVolta Inc (NEOV) has gone down by -10.87% for the week, with a -7.87% drop in the past month and a -34.92% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.85% for NEOV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.60% for NEOV’s stock, with a -33.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NeoVolta Inc (NASDAQ: NEOV) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NEOV is at -0.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NEOV is 28.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.82% of that float. The average trading volume for NEOV on December 27, 2023 was 29.24K shares.

NEOV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NeoVolta Inc (NASDAQ: NEOV) has dropped by -8.89 compared to previous close of 1.80. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2021-10-12 that Revenue Driven by Accelerated Growth in Sales Volume and Product Expansion Revenue Driven by Accelerated Growth in Sales Volume and Product Expansion

NEOV Trading at -16.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.32%, as shares sank -11.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEOV fell by -10.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8037. In addition, NeoVolta Inc saw -41.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NEOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-76.27 for the present operating margin

+19.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for NeoVolta Inc stands at -76.39. The total capital return value is set at -51.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.78. Equity return is now at value -34.87, with -33.89 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 164.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NeoVolta Inc (NEOV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.