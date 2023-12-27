The -13.88% Decline of Leap Therapeutics Inc’s (LPTX) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, LPTX stock has gone up by 31.67%, with a monthly gain of 61.05% and a quarterly surge of 191.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.10% for Leap Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 42.03% for LPTX’s stock, with a 24.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.48.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX) is $13.70, which is $9.73 above the current market price. The public float for LPTX is 23.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LPTX on December 27, 2023 was 298.49K shares.

LPTX) stock’s latest price update

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX)’s stock price has soared by 22.53 in relation to previous closing price of 3.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 31.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LPTX), a biotechnology company focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics, today announced that Douglas E.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPTX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for LPTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPTX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $6 based on the research report published on October 04, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

LPTX Trading at 88.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.52%, as shares surge +52.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +161.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPTX rose by +31.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.86. In addition, Leap Therapeutics Inc saw -11.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LPTX

The total capital return value is set at -67.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.36. Equity return is now at value -114.09, with -98.12 for asset returns.

Based on Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.14. Total debt to assets is 0.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.44.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.