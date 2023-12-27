The -13.88% Decline of Dropbox Inc’s (DBX) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, DBX stock has gone up by 0.60%, with a monthly gain of 6.84% and a quarterly surge of 11.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.06% for Dropbox Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.94% for DBX’s stock, with a 18.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) is above average at 19.16x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.84.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DBX is 254.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DBX on December 27, 2023 was 2.83M shares.

DBX) stock’s latest price update

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX)’s stock price has dropped by -0.49 in relation to previous closing price of 30.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-16 that The technology sector is soaring as a leading market performer this year. Notably, the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLK ) is up an astounding 52%.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DBX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DBX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $36 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DBX Trading at 9.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +7.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBX rose by +0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.97. In addition, Dropbox Inc saw 35.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBX starting from Volkmer Bart, who sale 7,055 shares at the price of $29.37 back on Dec 15. After this action, Volkmer Bart now owns 267,623 shares of Dropbox Inc, valued at $207,180 using the latest closing price.

Regan Timothy, the Chief Financial Officer of Dropbox Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $29.41 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Regan Timothy is holding 453,761 shares at $88,222 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.33 for the present operating margin

+80.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dropbox Inc stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 17.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dropbox Inc (DBX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.