The 11.10% Simple Moving Average of Quantum-Si Incorporated’s (QSI) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) has seen a 7.51% increase in the past week, with a 35.64% gain in the past month, and a 21.75% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.82% for QSI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.89% for QSI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 3.07.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for QSI is 99.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of QSI on December 27, 2023 was 688.93K shares.

QSI) stock’s latest price update

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.18 in comparison to its previous close of 1.94, however, the company has experienced a 7.51% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Analysts’ Opinion of QSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QSI stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for QSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QSI in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QSI Trading at 35.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.18%, as shares surge +38.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSI rose by +11.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7148. In addition, Quantum-Si Incorporated saw 10.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QSI starting from LaPointe Christian, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.77 back on Mar 15. After this action, LaPointe Christian now owns 247,693 shares of Quantum-Si Incorporated, valued at $35,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QSI

The total capital return value is set at -26.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.84. Equity return is now at value -31.51, with -29.09 for asset returns.

Based on Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI), the company’s capital structure generated 4.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.64. Total debt to assets is 4.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -86.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.