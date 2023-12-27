Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -1.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TPST is 13.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TPST on December 27, 2023 was 10.91M shares.

TPST) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPST) has surged by 16.32 when compared to previous closing price of 3.86, but the company has seen a 8.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-17 that Remarkably, the stock did not have fundamentally changing news. It did not rocket higher on breaking news that would typically be associated with the whopping gains it experienced.

TPST’s Market Performance

Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) has seen a 8.45% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.54% gain in the past month and a 1182.12% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.46% for TPST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.63% for TPST stock, with a simple moving average of 123.18% for the last 200 days.

TPST Trading at 14.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.33%, as shares surge +19.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPST rose by +8.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +259.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.64. In addition, Tempest Therapeutics Inc saw 290.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TPST

The total capital return value is set at -73.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -77.61. Equity return is now at value -243.18, with -71.38 for asset returns.

Based on Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST), the company’s capital structure generated 122.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.98. Total debt to assets is 47.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.