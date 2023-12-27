TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (TCBP) Stock Observes -81.56% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (TCBP) has seen a 11.88% increase in the past week, with a -74.11% drop in the past month, and a -61.68% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 25.71% for TCBP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -43.46% for TCBP’s stock, with a -81.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ: TCBP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TCBP is also noteworthy at 0.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

TCBP currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of TCBP on December 27, 2023 was 64.61K shares.

TCBP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ: TCBP) has jumped by 19.18 compared to previous close of 2.45. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that The FDA clears TC BioPharm’s (TCBP) investigational new drug application seeking approval to begin a clinical study on its pipeline candidate, TCB008, for treating acute myeloid leukemia. Stock declines.

TCBP Trading at -60.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.13%, as shares sank -65.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCBP rose by +11.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.89. In addition, TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR saw -96.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TCBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-276.13 for the present operating margin

The net margin for TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR stands at -36.15. Equity return is now at value -94.90, with -13.34 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In summary, TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (TCBP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.