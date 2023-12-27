Target Corp (TGT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Target Corp (NYSE: TGT)’s stock price has soared by 0.59 in relation to previous closing price of 140.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-26 that The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF continues its recent good run in December, through the 22nd, the ETF is up 3.91%. I present 3 strategies that can theoretically beat the dividend aristocrat index in the long term.

Is It Worth Investing in Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) is above average at 17.97x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 20 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Target Corp (TGT) is $151.44, which is $10.41 above the current market price. The public float for TGT is 460.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TGT on December 27, 2023 was 4.95M shares.

TGT’s Market Performance

TGT stock saw an increase of 2.40% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.28% and a quarterly increase of 28.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.62% for Target Corp (TGT).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.80% for TGT’s stock, with a 4.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGT stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for TGT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TGT in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $160 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TGT Trading at 14.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +7.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGT rose by +2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.35. In addition, Target Corp saw -5.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGT starting from ZABEL MATTHEW L, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $131.33 back on Nov 28. After this action, ZABEL MATTHEW L now owns 16,486 shares of Target Corp, valued at $525,320 using the latest closing price.

HENNINGTON CHRISTINA, the Executive Officer of Target Corp, sale 4,000 shares at $130.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that HENNINGTON CHRISTINA is holding 38,451 shares at $522,195 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.59 for the present operating margin

+22.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Target Corp stands at +2.55. The total capital return value is set at 12.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.46. Equity return is now at value 30.87, with 6.49 for asset returns.

Based on Target Corp (TGT), the company’s capital structure generated 184.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.80. Total debt to assets is 38.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 71.60 and the total asset turnover is 2.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Target Corp (TGT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.