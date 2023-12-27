Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, SYF stock has gone up by 1.92%, with a monthly gain of 28.29% and a quarterly surge of 23.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.68% for Synchrony Financial The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.04% for SYF’s stock, with a 21.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Right Now?

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SYF is at 1.68. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SYF is $36.86, which is -$1.41 below the current market price. The public float for SYF is 410.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.24% of that float. The average trading volume for SYF on December 27, 2023 was 4.46M shares.

SYF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) has surged by 0.87 when compared to previous closing price of 37.94, but the company has seen a 1.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-01 that While Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has drawn criticism from inside the bank and elsewhere for retreating from its consumer banking business, Odeon Capital banking analyst Richard Bove said the marquee investment bank may be better off without it.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYF stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SYF by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SYF in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $31 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SYF Trading at 21.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +30.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYF rose by +1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.54. In addition, Synchrony Financial saw 16.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYF starting from Juel Carol, who sale 5,173 shares at the price of $38.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, Juel Carol now owns 63,853 shares of Synchrony Financial, valued at $196,574 using the latest closing price.

Schaller Bart, the of Synchrony Financial, sale 4,644 shares at $37.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Schaller Bart is holding 60,266 shares at $174,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.91 for the present operating margin

+89.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synchrony Financial stands at +22.86. The total capital return value is set at 16.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.38. Equity return is now at value 17.74, with 2.22 for asset returns.

Based on Synchrony Financial (SYF), the company’s capital structure generated 110.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.43. Total debt to assets is 13.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Synchrony Financial (SYF) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.