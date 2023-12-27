Superior Drilling Products Inc (SDPI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Superior Drilling Products Inc (AMEX: SDPI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.83 compared to its previous closing price of 0.76. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-26 that VERNAL, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Superior Drilling Products to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on November 9.

Is It Worth Investing in Superior Drilling Products Inc (AMEX: SDPI) Right Now?

Superior Drilling Products Inc (AMEX: SDPI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SDPI is 0.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SDPI is $1.75, which is $1.06 above the current price. The public float for SDPI is 11.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SDPI on December 27, 2023 was 59.13K shares.

SDPI’s Market Performance

SDPI stock saw a decrease of -1.44% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.03% and a quarterly a decrease of -13.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.62% for Superior Drilling Products Inc (SDPI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.48% for SDPI’s stock, with a -28.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SDPI Trading at -5.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.75%, as shares surge +2.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDPI fell by -1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7084. In addition, Superior Drilling Products Inc saw -24.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SDPI starting from Eberwein Jeffrey E., who sale 5,262 shares at the price of $1.34 back on Aug 11. After this action, Eberwein Jeffrey E. now owns 1,983,027 shares of Superior Drilling Products Inc, valued at $7,051 using the latest closing price.

Eberwein Jeffrey E., the 10% Owner of Superior Drilling Products Inc, sale 2,834 shares at $1.34 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Eberwein Jeffrey E. is holding 1,080,985 shares at $3,798 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SDPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.14 for the present operating margin

+48.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Superior Drilling Products Inc stands at +5.58. The total capital return value is set at 14.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.99. Equity return is now at value 24.05, with 10.67 for asset returns.

Based on Superior Drilling Products Inc (SDPI), the company’s capital structure generated 78.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.93. Total debt to assets is 36.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Superior Drilling Products Inc (SDPI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.